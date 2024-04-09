Meet bacon man and bacon bit, bringing smiles to Pacers fans

INDIANAPOLIS— On Friday night during the Pacers game with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Stephen Fellows is where you'll normally find him.

"I come to every game," said Fellows.

He sits in section 101 or Turner's Block.

"For the Myles Turner fan zone, I auditioned for 33 seconds in front of him and other members of the organization," said Fellows.

Part of what sets Fellows apart from other fans is his bacon suit. He wears it to every game. Fellows says the costume first gained traction in 2018 when he started wearing it to different events around the city and then brought it to the Pacer's games.

"People just started loving it, the kids love it, the adults love it. I have people walk up to me crying sometimes telling me how much I brought so much happiness to them. It just amazes me, so I’m just happy I can do something to make people smile," said Fellows.

Now, he gets to share the experience with his son, 8 year-old Stevie or bacon bit. Stevie got his own bacon costume a few months ago.

"Feel really kind of excited," said Stevie.

"It’s really special to me. I didn’t force it on him it was something he loved watching me do," said Fellows.

Fellows gets to share the love of the game and the team he grew up watching with his son as well as the joy of making people smile.

"Being around here and being with the Pacers it's been everything, a dream come true," said Fellows.

"It’s pretty cool, I like being with my dad," said Stevie.

