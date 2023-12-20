Meet the 8-year-old that's helping keep Hoosiers warm

INDIANAPOLIS — Outside of Central Library on Tuesday, tables were set up offering a warm meal, blankets, and other essentials to those experiencing homelessness.

"I’ve been through a lot out here," said Candice Webb who is experiencing homelessness.

Webb has been homeless for four years.

"It’s very,very important for us to know that someone cares that helps us a whole lot because out here we feel like no one cares, we're out here alone," said Webb.

WRTV

The event is being put on by Malik's blankets for the homeless an effort by Malik Ford who is just 8-years-old. Ford says it started as a school project.

"We had to write what we wanted to be when we grow up so I wrote I wanted help feed the homeless," said Ford.

WRTV Malik Ford is just 8-years-old. Malik's Blankets started as a school project when he decided he wanted to feed the homeless.

A year later and he's continuing those efforts. On Tuesday, he also got some help from Colts linebacker and special teams ace Grant Stuard.

"I think it’s amazing. I think it’s a testimony to his heart and just like the compassion he has for people,” said Stuard.

Stuart says he was looking for more ways to be involved in the community and use his platform to uplift other’s efforts.

WRTV Colts linebacker and special teams ace Grant Stuard wanted to help Malik to help uplift others efforts in the community.

It’s crazy cause you’re grateful for what you have but it just puts into perspective and makes you want to do more to help others and figure out why is there that problem,” said Stuart.

Ford says he wants other young kids to know they can make a difference. Last year he handed out 200 blankets. This year he’s done more than 200.

WRTV

“Because it’s nice and it’s generous and I want to grow up to be a god fearing man,” said Ford.

You can learn more about Malik's Blankets and how to help at this link.