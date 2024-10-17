Meet the Fearas Tour: A home in Irvington dedicated to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

INDIANAPOLIS — In just 15 days Taylor Swift will bring her Eras Tour to Indianapolis, but a couple of Hoosiers have been working hard to feel her spirit even sooner.

“We have one skeleton for each of her albums,” Ronak Shah said.

WRTV

Meet the Fearas Tour House of Ritter Avenue in Irvington. The couple said they started planning in August.

“This is our Lover Taylor,” Kensi Sauley said.

WRTV

But disaster struck when someone stole the skeletons from the couple.

“[They were] just left naked and alone on the side of the street,” Sauley added.

WRTV

But like every good story, Shah and Sauley say they were able to find the five skeletons, just missing clothes.

“Taylor does a lot of wardrobe changes so we will just try again,” Shah told WRTV.

WRTV

A few houses down the thieves struck again, this time taking Jeff the Skeleton.

Jeff hasn’t been found yet, but Shah says they won’t let this damper their Halloween spirit.

WRTV

“You just have to do it again. The thing about Irvington is that we put more time and money into these than anyone else because it’s our culture,” Shah said.