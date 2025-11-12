Meghan Trainor announces summer tour stop at Ruoff Music Center

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy-winning pop star Meghan Trainor will bring her "Get In Girl Tour" to Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

The concert is part of the Coors Light Concert Series and will feature special guests Icona Pop and Ryan Trainor. The tour supports Trainor's seventh studio album "Toy With Me," set for release April 24 via Epic Records.

American Express Card Members can access presale tickets starting Tuesday, November 18 at 10 a.m. through Amex Experiences. Trainor's Artist Presale begins Wednesday, November 19 at 10 a.m. for fans who sign up by Sunday, November 16 at 10 p.m.

General ticket sales begin Friday, November 21 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.