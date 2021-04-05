Meijer announces grand opening of new supercenter in Westfield

WESTFIELD — Meijer is coming to Westfield.

The retailer confirmed Thursday, May 13, will be the opening date for its new 155,000 square foot supercenter.

The new store will feature grocery items, fresh produce, bakery, meats and deli, as well as a floral area and garden center. Other departments will include a pharmacy, pets, electronics, toys, sports and apparel.

The store in Westfield will also have a Meijer Express gas station, which officially opens on Thursday, April 15. The Meijer Express will provide 24-hour access to food and fuel, seven days a week.

Meijer plans to follow mandated state requirements and guidelines regarding social distancing. Inside the store, safety decals will be on the floor where customers gather and protective plexiglass shields will be at every check out station.

Customers are also requested to wear masks upon entering the store, but it isn’t a requirement according to Indiana’s state guidelines after April 6 when the statewide mask mandate expires.

Doors officially open at 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 13.

