Meijer looking to fill 250 positions for new Noblesville location

Posted at 3:55 PM, Apr 11, 2024
NOBLESVILLE — Meijer is looking to fill 250 part and full-time positions at their new Meijer Grocery store located in Noblesville opening later this year.

The retailer is looking to hire for the following positions:

  • Clerks
  • Cake decorators
  • Customer service
  • Cashiers
  • Meat cutters

The new 90,000-square-foot grocery store, located at 5956 Promenade Shops Blvd., will source from local farms in order to provide fresh local produce. It will also feature a pharmacy, health and beauty care, baby and pet departments and more.
Interviews are set to begin in May. Those interested in applying, click here.

