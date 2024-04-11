Meijer looking to fill 250 positions for new Noblesville location

NOBLESVILLE — Meijer is looking to fill 250 part and full-time positions at their new Meijer Grocery store located in Noblesville opening later this year.

The retailer is looking to hire for the following positions:



Clerks

Cake decorators

Customer service

Cashiers

Meat cutters

The new 90,000-square-foot grocery store, located at 5956 Promenade Shops Blvd., will source from local farms in order to provide fresh local produce. It will also feature a pharmacy, health and beauty care, baby and pet departments and more.

Interviews are set to begin in May. Those interested in applying, click here.