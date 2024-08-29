Memorial dedicated to victims of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister

WESTFIELD — This morning, a memorial for the victims of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister was dedicated at Hamilton Memorial Park Cemetery.

Thursday's dedication comes two years after Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison re-opened the case with hopes of identifying more remains from the fragments originally found on Baumeister's property. Those remains had been sitting in the lab at the University of Indianapolis for nearly 30 years.

WATCH | WRTV Presents: Forgotten at Fox Hollow

WRTV Presents: Forgotten at Fox Hollow, the Victims of an Indiana Serial Killer

The memorial will have the names of the nine men whose remains have been identified. Behind the memorial, there will be a place where victims' cremated remains can be placed in the ground.

Jellison says that the remains of at least 13 men have been recovered, but only nine are identified.

Anyone who thinks they are related to a missing person connected to the Baumeister case should contact the coroner's office at 317-770-4415 or fill out the form below.