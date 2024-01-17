Memorial Miles passes full house honoring fallen first responders

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday, lawmakers honored four first responders who died in the line of duty.

The full House passed Memorial Miles for IMPD officer Breann Leath, MCSO Deputy John Durm, ISP Master Trooper James Bailey, and Farmland Volunteer firefighter Kyle Osgood.

All four will get a stretch of road named after them.

The Durm and Leath family received standing ovations during the reading.

Breann Leath died in 2020 while responding to a domestic violence call. She was 24-years-old.

"So, it's almost been four years. But, it's it's been a long time coming. It's added to the list of honors that have been bestowed upon her. As a parent, you want people to talk good about your child, and so, this, I'm just speechless. Really. You know her trial is coming up, finally. So, I just think it's a combination of a lot of things that we've been waiting on," said her mother, Jennifer Leath.

The portion of U.S. HWY 52 between Davis Rd. and German Church Rd. will be renamed in Breann's honor.

Her mother is humbled and proud.

"This is a huge honor. Great things are named after great people. I mean, I can't think of a better way to honor her," said Leath. "Thank you to the state of Indiana and our city. The city loves her. I couldn't be more proud."

The mile stretch of I-74 southeast of the Acton Rd. Exit will be renamed for Durm.

"If I did nothing else in my legislative career, other than these memorializations for John and Bre, I could leave the legislature happy," said Rep. Mitch Gore.

"I think it's a really important way for our state to show that we care about what our first responders go through and if they make the ultimate sacrifice, we're committed to never forgetting what they did for us. Tens of thousands of people drive by the signs and drive on the Memorial Miles for decades to come. Hopefully, they remember what Hoosier first responders put on the line," said Rep. Gore.

In a statement, MCSO said:

"We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our community for their continued support and remembrance of Fallen Deputy John Durm and his legacy as a public servant. Honoring Deputy Durm through the Memorial Mile is not just a symbolic gesture; it is a solemn commitment to remember and appreciate the men and women who put their lives on the line for our safety. In May, we will also be joining the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund in Washington, D.C. to honor Deputy Durm and other law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the protection of our nation.”

