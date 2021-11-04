Memorial scholarship established in honor of FedEx shooting victim Samaria Blackwell

INDIANAPOLIS — A memorial scholarship, sponsored by the Central Indiana Police Foundation, has been established in memory of Samaria Blackwell.

Blackwell's life was cut short in April 2021 when a former employee at a west-side FedEx facility where she worked, took her life along with seven others.

It was her dream to become a police officer and in her honor, two $500 scholarships will be given to Indiana residents who are studying criminal justice at an Indiana-approved college. Qualified candidates need to have a minimum of a 3.0 cumulative GPA, show a history of being active in the community, giving back to their neighbors, and majoring in criminal justice with a plan to pursue law enforcement as a career.

According to the Central Indiana Police Foundation, Blackwell was motivated by loving and caring for her neighbor. They hope to keep her legacy alive by supporting other young people who have a dream to protect and serve in law enforcement.