Mental health groups push suicide prevention on awareness day

INDIANAPOLIS — Families and mental health advocates are recognizing World Suicide Prevention Day by committing to take action to prevent future suicides.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in Indiana for children ages 10 to 24, according to state data.

Franciscan Health said depression and thoughts of self-harm impact all ages, and counselors want people to know they're not alone.

"We see pain, and we see hurt," said Tina Hoffman, Franciscan Health Faith Improvement Health Coordinator.

Hoffman said her organization is seeing an increase in people seeking help for mental health issues.

"We hear from guidance counselors that they're seeing kids as young as 5. We are seeing a lot of uptick and hearing about elderly people," she said.

That includes suicide attempts and deaths by suicide.

Hoffman teaches classes for organizations and families on recognizing warning signs. She offers programs ranging from one-hour sessions to two-day courses and will travel to bring the training to groups.

Kathleen Ratcliff, executive director of Upstream Prevention in Johnson County, said her nonprofit focuses on survivors.

"A lot of our volunteers and our survivors would tell you that it helps to know they're not by themselves," she said.

Both advocates encourage people not to be afraid to ask someone directly if they're considering suicide.

"We don't plant the idea of suicide in somebody's brain if we ask about it. If you are worried about someone, it's better to ask them," Ratcliff said.

"Be empathetic, be kind. Be open to talking about suicide. Asking someone about suicide will not make them think about suicide," Hoffman said. "Asking about suicide says I see you, I see your pain, and I'm willing to have a really difficult conversation, but I'm here to be with you."

Anyone needing help can call or text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.