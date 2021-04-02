Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Meridian Street water main replacements to impact traffic, services

Water main replacement slated to start Monday, April 5.
items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of Citizens Energy Group
watermain.jpg
Posted at 1:50 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 13:50:41-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Several water mains are scheduled to be replaced on Meridian St. in Indianapolis starting Monday, Citizens Energy Group announced.

Citizens will replace the cast iron water mains on Meridian St., Kessler Blvd. W. Dr., Garver Rd., Riverview Dr., 61st St. According to Citizens, the water mains date back to 1940.

Lane restrictions are expected to last around five weeks, Citizens said. They're as follows:

  • Meridian St.: Southbound right lane will be restricted just north of Kessler Blvd. W. Dr.
  • Kessler Blvd. W. Dr.: Westbound right lane will be restricted just east of Meridian St., continuing to Riverview Dr.
  • Garver Rd.: Northbound lane will be restricted between 61st and Kessler Blvd. W. Dr.
  • Riverview Dr.: Northbound lane will be restricted just north of Kessler Blvd. W. Dr.
  • 61st: Westbound lane will be restricted between Riverview Dr. and Meridian St. W. Dr.
  • Meridian St. W. Dr.: Northbound lane will be restricted just south and just north of 61st

Temporary service disruptions are possible, Citizens warns. Affected properties will be notified of such impacts by Citizens with door tags at least 48 hours in advance of a potential outage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!