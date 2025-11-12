Mesh restaurant to close after 15 years on Mass Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — Mesh, a longtime fixture of the Mass Avenue dining scene, will permanently close on January 4, 2026, after 15 years in downtown Indianapolis.

Cunningham Restaurant Group announced that the restaurant will shutter due to the building owner putting the property up for sale. CRG was unable to reach an agreement on a long-term lease.

"Mesh was always intended to be a place where our neighbors could share meals and memories, and it's been an incredible journey," said Mike Cunningham, founder and CEO of Cunningham Restaurant Group.

Mesh opened as one of the first restaurants to anchor what is now the thriving Mass Avenue arts and cultural district. The restaurant became a launching pad for Cunningham's expansion to more than seven downtown Indianapolis locations and 45 total across three states.

Despite the closure, Cunningham Restaurant Group continues expanding. The Lawrence is set to open near Purdue University in February 2026, and a new concept is planned for Fishers in 2027.

Mesh will remain open through January 4, giving guests a chance to visit and celebrate the restaurant's history on Mass Avenue.