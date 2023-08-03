Messages of hate spread throughout downtown Indianapolis neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS — Messages of hate have been popping up around multiple neighborhoods in downtown Indianapolis. The messages are being found on the front doors, bushes and in yards.

“All of these other historic neighborhoods were hit. Chathan Arch, Holy Cross,” Ellen Seiferth, with the Lockerbie Square Historic Neighborhood Association, said.

Seiferth says bags of rice containing Antisemitic and anti-abortion messages were dropped in neighborhoods near downtown in late June.

Provided by neighbors

“I think we were disgusted and horrified. A lot of the times we forget that this is even going on,” Seiferth said.

Seiferth says she reported the issue to IMPD, but she wants people to know that this isn’t a downtown Indianapolis issue, it’s a nationwide issue.

“We have seen a hate group over the years and across the country. They will litter communities in the area,” Jacob Markey, Jewish Community Relations Council Executive Director, said.

This isn't the first time this specific group has been targeted in Indianapolis. Markey believes the group did this last year.

“In 2022, they found over 3,600 antisemitic incidents,” Markey said.

Markey says this is the highest number of antisemitic reports since the Anti-Defamation League started tracking them since 1979.

"That is the third time in the past five years that these numbers were the highest ever reported. We also see that these numbers are underreported,” Markey said.

Markey says groups like this one simply do it for attention. He is urging people for to report this kind of activity to them.

“If you see something, say something,” Markey said.

For Seiferth, she wants people to understand that we all come from different walks of life.

“I think we all need to educate each other, be tolerant and care about one another’s differences,” Seiferth said.

If you find any antisemitic messages, you can report them by clicking here.

