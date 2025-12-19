Metropolitan Youth Ballet receives Indiana Arts Commission grant to expand dance programming

ZIONSVILLE — The Metropolitan Youth Ballet of Indiana is preparing for four performances of The Nutcracker this weekend in Zionsville, celebrating both the holiday season and new funding that will expand youth programming and bring more classical ballet to Central Indiana communities.

Carmel High School sophomore Sanuka Sumanasinghe is rehearsing to step into the spotlight as Clara in the holiday production.

"I really love the people I dance with... it allows me to express my emotions and just feel like the movement and feel with the music," Sumanasinghe said.

The non-profit organization trains 165 students, from toddlers to high school seniors, and serves dancers across eight Central Indiana counties.

For dancer Anya Stephenson, ballet provides more than artistic expression.

"Dancing gives me an escape in order to feel comfortable in my own skin and feel comfortable taking up space, and it also helps me feel like myself in the studio and outside of the studio," Stephenson said.

Jane Hachia Weiner, artistic director of the Metropolitan Youth Ballet of Indiana, emphasizes the real-world skills young performers develop.

"Since it is live theater, there are often no do-overs, which means that young dancers learn the crucialness of the excellency in the moment, very young in their lives," Weiner said.

The Metropolitan Youth Ballet recently received a $9,600 Arts Organization Support Grant from the Indiana Arts Commission, part of nearly $2.5 million awarded statewide to strengthen arts access and programming.

"It has really given us the foundation upon which we can build more programs, our educational programs, and also our Outreach programs," Weiner said.

Stephenson says performing with the Metropolitan Youth Ballet provides professional experience for her future.

"I love being a part of a small ensemble of dancers where I can get opportunities to learn what a professional experience might feel like and also to inspire younger dancers," Stephenson said.

The Metropolitan Youth Ballet's mission extends beyond training dancers to sharing the art of ballet with the community.

"Live theater is the place where we learn not only about people on stage but about each other, and it's a way to have actual living, breathing human connection, and I think it's vital that we never lose that," Weiner said.

The Metropolitan Youth Ballet has four performances of The Nutcracker this weekend. The show opens Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Star Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville.

The organization provided a promo code for buy-one-get-one-free tickets for WRTV viewers. Use code WRTVNUT at my-ballet.org/nutcracker