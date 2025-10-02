Miami Correctional Facility receives first 15 ICE detainees

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami Correctional Facility began its role as a federal immigration detention center Wednesday, receiving 15 Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees with plans to house up to 100 by week's end.

The Miami County facility is operating under a federal agreement that took effect September 30. The arrangement came after the State Budget Committee approved more than $15 million in upgrades to prepare the site, dubbed the "Speedway Slammer."

Indiana requested nearly $15.8 million to upgrade the facility and purchase equipment, with the state set to be reimbursed under the contract with ICE and the Department of Homeland Security.

The deal provides ICE with 1,000 beds and pays Indiana $291 per detainee per day. The Governor's office says the state will receive a guaranteed $79 million over two years for filling minimum bed requirements, or up to $213 million if the facility reaches maximum capacity.

The facility has faced opposition since plans were announced. IndyCar formally requested that officials stop using their name and imagery to promote the detention center after discovering the unauthorized use of their branding.

WRTV Faith leaders gathered to protest the Miami Correctional Facility operating as an immigrant detention center on Monday.

Dozens of faith leaders held a prayer vigil outside the facility Monday in protest. Similar demonstrations occurred in August when the detention center plans were first announced.