MIAMI COUNTY — A Miami County trustee is charged after an investigation found she was diverting funds from a township trustee account into her personal accounts.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation opened in February found Khristie Worl, the Clay Township Trustee, was found to have taken money for personal use.

Worl is charged with Corrupt Business lnfluence, Theft, Fraud and Official Misconduct.

Worl was taken into custody Thursday and released after bonding out.