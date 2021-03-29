Michigan women's team home after emergency landing

EVANSVILLE — The University of Michigan women's basketball team had a scary situation when their plane home had to make an emergency landing in Indiana.

The team was leaving the NCAA Tournament in San Antonio, Texas when a storm hit and the plane lost pressure.

In a photo posted to Twitter by the team's assistant coach Toyelle Wilson, you can see the oxygen masks dropped. She described the incident as "the worst flying experience."

They were able to make a safe landing in Evansville and no one was hurt. They finally made it home in Ann Arbor early Sunday morning.