Micro Transit program on Indy’s east side hopes to expand service area

INDIANAPOLIS — The Driven 2 Success Micro Transit Program has been around for two years and in those two years, Pathway Resource Center has seen the demand for rides grow.

So far, the program has provided 13,336 rides to well over 1,000 people.

WRTV

"We've had a lot of success stories saying it was because of the transportation program that they were able to get back and forth,” Annie Sims-Ford, the Community Coach for Pathway Resource Center, said.

One of those success stories comes from Shelby Houge. She was one of the first riders of the program.

WRTV

"I dropped out of school when I was 16 or 17, and I'm 31 now,” Hogue said. “It took me a while to try and do it but finally, I decided it was time."

She credits the Micro Transit Program with helping her get her high school diploma from the Excel Center.

Now, she is planning on furthering her education to become a teacher. Something she says wouldn't be possible without having access to the Micro Transit Program.

"I wouldn't have been able to get there every day, and if you miss so many days of school, you can't catch back up,” Houge said. “So, without this service, I wouldn't have been able to be there every day consecutively and do it and keep pushing forward."

The program serves the eight zip codes on the far east side pictured in the graphic below. Organizations and stakeholders say they would like to see the program expand.

WRTV

"I would like to see it be a model for the city of Indianapolis, our county, state and become a national model for the United States of America,” Councilor and Creator of the Micro Transit Program La Keisha Jackson said.

WRTV

The Drive 2 Success program takes passengers to doctor appointments, grocery stores and work. It costs $2 one way, or $4 round trip.

For more information about the program or to register to schedule a ride, click here.

Organizers are looking to raise $250,000 by September 30 to help bolster the program and eventually expand access. To donate, click here.