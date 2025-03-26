Midland to headline Legends Day Concert in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced that Grammy-nominated country group Midland will headline the Firestone Legends Day Concert this May.

The band will kick off the festivities leading up to the 109th Indianapolis 500 on Saturday, May 24, at the Everwise Amphitheater in White River State Park.

“On the final day before the Indy 500, the countdown to the green flag is full of unmatched energy and excitement,” said J. Douglas Boles, President of INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Concertgoers can enjoy Midland’s honky-tonk sounds before the race welcomes over 350,000 fans the next morning.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, March 28, and can be found at this link.

The celebration continues with the 109th Indianapolis 500 Public Drivers’ Meeting and driver autograph sessions at IMS, followed by the AES 500 Festival Parade and the concert downtown.

The 109th Indianapolis 500 by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 25. Race Day tickets are on sale hereor by calling or visiting the IMS Ticket Office.