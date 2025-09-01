Midwest Food Bank Indiana seeks final $500,000 for new warehouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Midwest Food Bank Indiana needs $500,000 more to reach its $9 million fundraising goal for a new 50,000-square-foot warehouse.

The "Under One Roof" campaign aims to consolidate the organization's operations into one central hub, reducing overhead costs and improving efficiency. The food bank currently operates out of two separate warehouses.

"This campaign is about so much more than bricks and mortar — it's about people," said Diara Nicholson, executive director of Midwest Food Bank Indiana. "A unified space means we can serve more families, support more volunteers, and respond more quickly when hunger strikes."

The organization has experienced significant growth over the past decade. It distributed $27 million worth of food in 2014, $40 million in 2019, and is on track to distribute more than $74 million this year.

The campaign has raised $7 million so far. The Jean and Bernas Downing Charitable Trust provided a $4 million lead gift, while Lilly Endowment Inc. contributed $2 million. Churches, businesses and individuals pledged an additional $1 million.

Lilly Endowment Inc. is matching the next $500,000 raised through a challenge gift.

Midwest Food Bank Indiana serves one million Hoosiers annually, including one in five children who lack regular access to nutritious food. The organization provides 24.5 million meals each year through more than 250 nonprofit partners and 2,500 volunteers.

Every dollar donated becomes $30 in food through the organization's operational model. The food bank also rescues more than 20 million pounds of food from waste annually.

More than 40 partner organizations are on a waiting list for services. The new facility will allow expansion into rural areas across the state.

Donations can be made at this link by selecting "Under One Roof-Capital Campaign."