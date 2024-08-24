Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Midwest Kind Harvest raises money, awareness on food insecurity in Indiana

Midwest Food Bank provides $74 million in food per year.
mfb2.jpg
WRTV
mfb2.jpg
mfh.jpg
mfb5.jpg
mfb4.jpg
mfb3.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers gathered on Monument Circle on Saturday with the goal of being entertained while making sure all families have food on the table.

Midwest Food Bank teamed up with Kroger and Corteva for the second annual Midwest Kind Harvest.

mfb4.jpg

The free event featured several entertainment acts, food trucks, local produce and craft vendors. The goal of the Midwest Kind Harvest was to raise awareness about food insecurity in Indiana.

“We really want to bring people together and help them understand that a lot of Hoosiers don’t have enough to eat,” Marcie Luhigo, the executive director of Midwest Food Bank, said.

mfb3.jpg

Visitors were encouraged to donate to Midwest Food Bank, but officials say the need for donations goes beyond just today.

Midwest Food Bank provides food to 389 partner agencies and is the only food bank serving the entire state. It provides $74 million in food per year at no cost to Hoosiers.

mfb5.jpg

For more information or to make a donation, click here.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines

Latest Headlines | August 23, 11pm

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.