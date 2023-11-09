Mike Epps is 'Buying Back the Block' on HGTV show

INDIANAPOLIS — A labor of love comes to fruition for one of Indy’s favorite sons.

Actor and comedian Mike Epps and his wife spent the last several years investing in the community where he grew up.

Now, their neighborhood makeover is the subject of a national TV show that debuted Wednesday as a hometown crowd turned out for a special showing of HGTV's “Buying Back the Block."

"Indianapolis, we love this city. It's a growing city and we expect it to grow more. We want to be part of the revitalization of these neighborhoods and the people," Epps said.

In the show, Epps and his wife Kyra Epps buy distressed properties on the block where Epps once lived, turning those homes into affordable properties for families.

"I've never met anybody who loves Indy more than Mike Epps,” Kyra Epps said. "Mike had brought these properties years ago for a little to nothing and he said, 'You know I want to fix them up.'"

You can stream "Buying Back the Block" on HGTV and Discovery+.