Military training in Crane, Indiana happening throughout August

CRANE — Routine military training is scheduled at the Naval Support Activity in Crane, Indiana during the month of August.

The Activity said there will be periods of increased air traffic to include low-flying helicopters, tilt-rotor aircraft, and airplanes during hours of darkness, and community members can expect to experience an increase in air traffic and noise associated with a large-scale airborne operation.

"The Soldiers will use training ammunition and other training devices to make the exercise as real as possible... every measure to reduce the amount of noise associated with the training will be taken," the Naval Support Activity wrote on Facebook.

Training is scheduled to happen between August 9-21.