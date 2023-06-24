Mimi Blue Restaurant closing location at Keystone Fashion Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — Mimi Blue Restaurant announced it will be closing its location at the Keystone Fashion Mall.

The restaurant made the announcement Saturday, citing the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the closure.

The restaurant’s location in Downtown Indianapolis, located at 870 Massachusetts Ave., will remain open.

Mimi Blue Restaurant provided this statement regarding the closure:

To our valued staff, loyal guests and friends, it is with great sadness that we announce the closure of our Mimi Blue Restaurant location at The Fashion Mall at Keystone. We want to thank all of our incredible staff members and the guests who have supported us at this location for more than five years.



As you’ve heard from restaurants everywhere, the industry has faced many challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Increased occupancy, operating costs and increased competition in the marketplace has affected the Fashion Mall location’s ability to remain financially viable.



Our valued staff are like family to us and were given financial severance. It’s been an extremely difficult decision to close but we are choosing to focus on our Downtown location. We will continue to provide each customer with a memorable experience.



We look forward to seeing you again soon. Thank you for understanding.



Mimi Blue Restaurant

