‘Miracle Ride’ for Riley Hospital brings bikers out from across the Hoosier state

INDIANAPOLIS — The roar of engines may have been loud, but it will mean a lot of help and comfort for kids who need it the most.

On Sunday, thousands of bikers revved their engines for the annual Miracle Ride for Rile Hospital for Children.

WRTV

This year, the bikers started at the 8 Seconds Saloon on North Lynhurst Drive. The route included a trip to Riley Hospital where they were greeted by patients, families and staffers.

“The coolest part is getting to see the kids and the excitement they have from seeing all the motorcycle riders,” Hoss Gemaree said.

WRTV

Gemaree has been riding for about 30 years. This was his third Miracle Ride.

“It’s always been a great time to come out and support the kids while riding with my friends,” he said. “Some of the kids are outside and others are upstairs in the windows. They get to wave and participate from the inside.”

Miracle Ride for web

The Miracle Ride is the largest and longest running motorcycle charity event in Indiana. The event has raised over $7 million over the last 30 years.

For more information on the Miracle Ride or to donate, click here.