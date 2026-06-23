Missing juvenile prompts multi-agency search of Lake Michigan in Laporte County

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WRTV) — A multi-agency search is underway after a juvenile went missing in Lake Michigan near the Michigan City Lighthouse Pier Monday afternoon.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said LaPorte County 911 received a call at approximately 5:43 p.m. reporting that a juvenile swimmer had disappeared in the water.

First responders arrived quickly and began searching the waters.

DNR said the search efforts were complicated by dangerous lake conditions, including waves reaching 4 to 6 feet.

At the time, the National Weather Service had issued both a Beach Hazard Statement and a Small Craft Advisory, warning of strong winds, large waves and deadly rip currents.

Three divers from the Michigan City Fire Department were injured during the search and were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions were not immediately released.

Due to deteriorating lake conditions and nightfall, the search was suspended overnight. Recovery efforts are expected to resume Tuesday morning as soon as conditions allow.

Agencies assisting in the search include the Michigan City Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department and the Long Beach Police Department.