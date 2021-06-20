Missing man's body found after vehicle swept away in floodwaters

BLOOMINGTON — The body of a Bloomington man who went missing after his vehicle was swept into floodwaters has been recovered.

Bloomington Police say Colten Booe, 31, was driving when his vehicle was driven into rapidly-moving floodwaters near South College Avenue and West Dodds Street.

Booe's friend told police the vehicle drifted and eventually collided with an unknown object. The friend climbed out of the passenger window and was immediately dragged underwater, according to police. He never saw Booe or the vehicle after that.

The vehicle, which had extensive damage from being swept down the flooded creek, was located in Switchyard Park, but Booe was not inside.

His body was found Sunday morning near Clear Creek.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine Booe's cause of death.