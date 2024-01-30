Watch Now
Missing Purdue University student found dead on campus

Provided/Purdue University (Dave Weigel)
South Gateway Arch
Posted at 3:24 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 15:32:04-05

WEST LAFAYETTE — Officials have confirmed that a missing Purdue University student was found dead on campus grounds over the weekend.

According to Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office, the student was identified as 19-year-old Neel Acharya.

Acharya was initially reported missing on social media Sunday. According to the Purdue Exponent, a "college-aged" male was found dead near the Maurice J. Zucrow Laboratories around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The publication reported that a Monday email written to the university's computer science department by interim CS head Chris Clifton told students and faculty of Acharya's death.

Acharya was a double major in computer science and data science in the John Martinson Honors College, according to the email.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner found no trauma or significant injuries in his autopsy and said no foul play is suspected at this time.

"Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family, and we hope they are respected during such a difficult time," Coroner Carrie Costello said in a release.

