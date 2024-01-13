MLK activities in and around Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Civil Rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be honored on Monday.

The federal holiday celebrates his impact on the nation.

Most businesses will be closed, but others are staying open to pay tribute to Dr. King's service.

"MLK Day is such an important event in our city and the country in general," Alec Gray, Director of Marketing for White River State Park, said. "I think it's important for us to serve the community on MLK Day. It was a big part of Dr. King's mission so serving here at the park fits hand-in-hand to that."

If you're looking for a place to visit in Indianapolis on MLK day, the following attractions are offering free admission:



Indianapolis Zoo

Indiana State Museum

NCAA Hall of Champions

Eiteljorg Museum

Gray says they're also giving back to the community by raising money through visitor donations for Gleaners Food Pantry.

"You'll see banners throughout each attraction directing to card machines preset to $10. It's not required, but we really want to give back," he said. "Gleaners has been great to city so we want to give back to them as well."

For Hamilton County residents, the city of Fishers is hosting a food drive this weekend through Monday to help re-stock a local pantry. Collection bins are at the YMCA and library.

"We are helping Good Samaritan out of Hamilton County to replenish our local food pantries after the holiday season. Donations are made during Thanksgiving and Christmas, but then New Year's comes and those resources run dry," Stephanie Perry said. "We are asking our local community to rally around those in need and help with these resources."

Perry says they will be at all three Kroger locations in Fishers from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They also have a Amazon wish list.

In Brownsburg, the Hendricks County Alliance for Diversity is hosting it's fourth annual "Give Like MLK: Celebration and Volunteer Event."

They're collecting care kits to give to the homeless.

Chair of the Hendricks County Alliance, Becky Reich, says there is a way for everyone to get involved.

"If you have financial means, you can donate items. If you have hands to help us, you can show up to help us assembly kits," Reich said. "We had little ones, including toddlers, last year. We believe celebrating diversity and community giving starts as early as possible."