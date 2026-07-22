Mobile, climate‑controlled dog gym offers safe exercise during extreme heat

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — As dangerous heat makes it unsafe for dogs to play outside, one Indianapolis business is offering a climate-controlled way for pets to exercise.

Maddie Radcliff, owner of Maddie and the Zoomie Squad, brings a fully air-conditioned van and dog-powered treadmill directly to clients. She also partners with the Hamilton County Humane Society to provide enrichment for shelter dogs.

“They can get in here and get a 30-minute workout and it’s equivalent to a two-hour walk outside,” Radcliff said.

Rescue background sparked idea

Radcliff said animal welfare has always been central to her work. She has two rescue dogs with different energy and mental stimulation needs.

“Animal welfare has really always been a big thing for me. It’s part of who I am,” Radcliff said. “I have two dogs, both from different rescues, who have just different needs when it comes to energy levels and mental stimulation, so this has been an awesome alternative for us. But through my volunteer work through Humane Society, I realized there are just a ton of dogs that need a little bit more than just 15-minute walks outside or a little bit more than the regular playtime.”

Heat death highlights risk

Radcliff mentioned that this summer, a Great Dane named Stitch died from heat stroke at Indianapolis Animal Care Services after being left outside too long.

“Obviously it’s a real tragedy. It’s a shame that it happened to any dog, especially in extreme temperatures,” Radcliff said. “Something like what we do here with Zoomie Squad is an awesome alternative because we bring climate-controlled options. Your dog can exercise in a safe space. They can go as fast as they want or as slow as they want and Bucky here is doing just that. Again, we’re here to guide them through that exercise. You don’t have to worry about it being too hot outside or any other extreme temperatures or weather throughout the year.”

Bucky the dog makes progress

Mike O’Brien, a trainer who worked with Bucky before the dog was set to be euthanized, said structured exercise has helped.

“We never would’ve been able to sit like this and have a conversation a couple months ago,” O’Brien said. “He would’ve been a basket case. He was set for euthanasia and a rescue responsible for him reached out to me, asking me if I would take him on as a case and he’s only a year old, so the thought of a one-year-old dog being euthanized for issues that I know were fixable is not something I could say no to.”

O’Brien said structured activities like Zoomie Squad’s treadmill can help dogs with behavioral challenges.

“Three main elements that can help stabilize a dog like this will be to introduce the dog to new things, teach him new skill sets and give him plenty of mental stimulation and plenty of physical exercise,” O’Brien said. “With Zoomie Squad, we can hit all three of those things in one setting.”

How to book

Maddie and her mobile dog gym can be booked to visit homes or events.

More information is available at zoomiesquadindy.com, on Instagram @zoomie_squad, or by email at zoomiesquadindy@gmail.com.