Mobile Health Unit addresses barriers for formerly incarcerated individuals

INDIANAPOLIS — Aspire Indiana Health's mobile health unit, known as the Mobile Access Care for You unit (MACY), is addressing healthcare gaps for a population often overlooked, formerly incarcerated individuals. They are partnering with the only organization in Indianapolis that specifically focuses on former offenders.

Darius Lewis, who was incarcerated for two years and released in November, found himself overwhelmed upon returning to society.

"It's stressful. You come out, you don't know where to start. Sometimes you feel overwhelmed," he said.

To help himself get back on his feet, Lewis connected with Public Advocates in Community Re-Entry (PACE), which provided support for his transition.

"As soon as I came to PACE, I kind of broke down what I needed help with and where I needed to start at, and they offered the right tools of service to get started with. I got help with financial security and housing," Lewis added.

PACE focuses on helping justice-involved individuals with housing and financial stability. Despite that, mental and physical health often become an afterthought for the formerly incarcerated.

"Depending on how long they have been in, they may go undiagnosed," Tawnya McCrary, deputy director of PACE, said. "I have heard a lot of young men discuss their diabetes condition, so it kind of just raised a red flag for me."

Aspire Indiana Health's mobile unit aims to help. Operating free of charge, MACY provides a comprehensive approach to primary care, with an emphasis on treating formerly incarcerated individuals and those with a history of substance abuse.

According to Aspire, this group typically faces a significantly higher risk of premature death due to healthcare challenges.

"If you have been in jail or prison for a while, you don't know where to go," Mary Giesel, from the community outreach and engagement department at Aspire, said.

"You might have an idea, but who do you trust? It’s nice when you have an organization like PACE that people feel they can trust, and PACE can say, 'Listen, we know Aspire. We work with them; you will be taken care of there.'"

Aspire Health not only provides onsite healthcare but also refers patients to follow-up services for physical and mental health issues. Clients appreciate the initiative, as it offers timely healthcare access when they often feel lost.

"You come in not knowing where to start, and then you can leave with great opportunities," Lewis said.

Opportunities that prove felonies don't define futures, including this population's physical and mental health.

PACE is the only agency in Indianapolis focusing exclusively on serving justice-involved individuals, requiring clients to have a felony or five misdemeanors to receive services. The MACY mobile unit visits monthly, offering free medical care to clients, with approximately 85% of them being men and 15% being women.

