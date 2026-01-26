Mobile home fire claims life of 80-year-old man, two pets on Indy's southside

INDIANAPOLIS — An 80-year-old man died in a mobile home fire early Monday morning on the city's south side, marking the second fire-related fatality in Indianapolis Fire Department's service district this year.

According to IFD, crews responded to 4624 Matthews Way near Madison Avenue and Thompson Road at 1:25 a.m. after receiving reports of a working structure fire with possible entrapment.

Engine 23 arrived on scene minutes later to find the single-level mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

The fire quickly intensified, with crews reporting a partial trailer collapse. Firefighters also reported live ammunition going off inside the structure.

Twenty five IFD units were dispatched to the scene, with crews bringing the fire under control at 1:51 a.m.

The victim was located at 2:08 a.m. Two pets — a dog and cat — also perished in the fire.

Investigators found no working smoke alarms in the mobile home. IFD Fire Investigations is working to determine the cause of the fire.

This marks the second fire-related death in IFD's service area so far in 2026.