Mobile pantries scheduled for Indy's food-insecure neighborhoods this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — Community Action Relief Effort's (CARE) mobile pantry program starts distribution on Wednesday.

As part of an initiative between Gleaners Food Bank and the City of Indianapolis, established in 2015, CARE identifies neighborhoods with limited food access and serves groceries to that area on a weekly basis.

The annual program is in its seventh year.

According to Gleaners, more than 66,000 children in Marion County are hungry and 181,000 residents "may face" food insecurity.

"These neighborhoods – where residents work, play, attend school and church – are at a much higher risk for crime, poor educational achievement, unemployment, physical and mental health issues, drug abuse and feelings of isolation and hopelessness," Gleaners stated in a release to WRTV.

In 2017, CARE launched its "CARE Bags Program" in which it partnered with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's East District to provide sacks of groceries to officers who then give them to the residents they serve. This program has now expanded to the North District.

Below, those interested can find where the mobile pantries will be each and every week through August 31.