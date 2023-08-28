Moe's Southwest Grill closes 7 locations in Indiana

Moe's Southwest Grill closed 7 locations in Indiana, according to their website.
Both of the food chain's Indianapolis locations are now listed as closed— one near IUPUI and one in Greenwood.
Fishers, Noblesville and Lebanon, as well as West Lafayette and Muncie locations are say closed on the website. The Zionsville and Westfield locations remain open.
When you visit the Facebook page of the closed locations, the "About Me" sections read "Our restaurants may be experiencing limited hours or may be closed. Please call to confirm operating hours. Thank you for your patience during this time."
Though, nothing is said about the restaurants closing.
WRTV reached out to Moe's Southwest Grill for comment and received the following response:
Moe’s Southwest Grill locations in the greater Indianapolis area are independently owned and operated franchise locations. The Greenwood, Fishers, IUPUI, Noblesville, and Lebanon locations are temporarily closed. A number of factors go into the decision to close a location. We will continue to serve our guests at Moe’s Southwest Grill locations in Westfield, Zionsville, Angola and Warsaw in the interim.
Spokesperson for Moe's Southwest Grill