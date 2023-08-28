Moe's Southwest Grill closes 7 locations in Indiana

Moe's Southwest Grill closed 7 locations in Indiana, according to their website.

Both of the food chain's Indianapolis locations are now listed as closed— one near IUPUI and one in Greenwood.

Fishers, Noblesville and Lebanon, as well as West Lafayette and Muncie locations are say closed on the website. The Zionsville and Westfield locations remain open.

When you visit the Facebook page of the closed locations, the "About Me" sections read "Our restaurants may be experiencing limited hours or may be closed. Please call to confirm operating hours. Thank you for your patience during this time."

Though, nothing is said about the restaurants closing.

WRTV reached out to Moe's Southwest Grill for comment and received the following response: