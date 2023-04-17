Moms Demand Action honor gun violence victims with 'In Their Shoes' memorial

INDIANAPOLIS — A mother grieving her child who was taken too soon — a story we are familiar with in Indianapolis.

Moms Demand Action honored gun violence victims on Sunday.

Moms Demand Action did so by lining up 63 pairs of shoes outside of Christ Church Cathedral on Monument Circle — 63 because the group says that is the number of people who have died from gun violence in Indianapolis this year alone.

"We feel it's important to have a tangible reminder that each person is not a statistic,” Dr. Holly Simpson, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action, said. “So each pair of shoes helps to give a visual reminder that every person lost to violence is a person. “

Along with the 63 pair of shoes, there were eight additional pairs to represent the victims of the Indianapolis FedEx shooting that took place two years ago.

"We do not do this to make people sad. We are doing this because those victims deserve to be honored and remembered," Simpson said.

Among the mothers was Liz Moser. Her step-son, Adam, died in police custody after his wife called them to help with his mental health crisis.

"He did not have a gun. He was alone in the home,” Moser said. “I think if we had a different mindset about guns (it would help). Anytime you introduce a gun into a situation it doesn't make it better. "

Moser hopes more people can be encouraged to find a solution to this violence. Moms Demand Action says in their eyes, the solution is simple.

The local chapter is advocating for current legislation working its way through the statehouse.

Senate Bill 1 would establish a statewide crisis response system to help Hoosiers struggling with a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

"We also advocate for a clinician-lead response, like a mental health professional showing up, in those situations, rather than an officer first," Moser said. "Adam shouldn't be dead. Herman Whitfield shouldn't be dead."

Moser is passionate about SB1. She sent following letter to state lawmakers:

Senator Mishler,



I don't find where funding was allocated for SB1, or mental health at all. This bill passed the senate unanimously, and also the house only to receive a fraction of the recommended funding.



To fund $100 million for a park shelter, and not fund SB1 is a slap in the face to every family member, mental health professional, faith and law enforcement leaders that stood before you with facts and broken hearts begging for these programs.



What is the point of the Behavior Health Commission? They spent two years deeply researching the mental health needs, only to have under 20% of their findings funded.



It would be a terrible disservice to your citizens to study an issue, develop popular legislation broadly supported by both parties and then fail to set aside funds to complete the task.



It is time to pass legislation to meet the needs of our citizens and even our law enforcement community, which is not equipped to handle mentally challenged people, as evidenced by the negligent death of another inmate in a county jail. One with obvious and diagnosed mental illness. Please put funding for SB1 in the budget. Liz Moser

SB1 is currently awaiting a committee hearing in the House after passing in the Senate.