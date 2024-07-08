Monroe County government experiences temporary cyber attack, officials say

MONROE COUNTY — Monroe County government experienced a temporary cyber attack last week, according to officials.

On July 1, government officials said they experienced an "intrusion into its network."The perpetrator was identified as an outside source termed Blacksuit.

Officials say there are actively investigating but do not yet know the extent of data that may have been affected. However, they said evidence suggest that no employee sensitive information has been misused.

Monroe County Commissioners made the following statement:

"As this is still early in the investigation, we yet do not know if vendor or public users personally identifiable information (PII) has been subject to unauthorized access. If PII has been subject to unauthorized access, we will provide the necessary notice required to protect those affected.

We have shared all the information we can now. This is an active investigation at this time, so we are limited in our communications. We have been told, answers may be weeks out, but we will share relevant updates as they become available.

We appreciate your patience as we work urgently to resolve this matter."

Monroe County Government is fully operational at this time.

MCG urges anyone that is concerned about the incident to practice protecting their credit. They provided contact information for credit services.

Equifax

Credit Report Services | Equifax®

1-888-298-0045

Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069

Atlanta, GA 30348-5069

Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788

Atlanta, GA 30348-5788

Experian

Consumer Assistance at Experian

1-888-397-3742

Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box

9554, Allen, TX 75013

Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box

9554, Allen, TX 75013

TransUnion

Credit Score Help | Credit Report Help | TransUnion

1-800-916-8800

TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box

2000, Chester, PA 19016

TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box

160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

RELATED VIDEO | Patients wait for test result amid Ascension cyber attack