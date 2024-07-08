Monroe County government experiences temporary cyber attack, officials say

MONROE COUNTY — Monroe County government experienced a temporary cyber attack last week, according to officials.
On July 1, government officials said they experienced an "intrusion into its network."The perpetrator was identified as an outside source termed Blacksuit.
Officials say there are actively investigating but do not yet know the extent of data that may have been affected. However, they said evidence suggest that no employee sensitive information has been misused.
Monroe County Commissioners made the following statement:
"As this is still early in the investigation, we yet do not know if vendor or public users personally identifiable information (PII) has been subject to unauthorized access. If PII has been subject to unauthorized access, we will provide the necessary notice required to protect those affected.
We have shared all the information we can now. This is an active investigation at this time, so we are limited in our communications. We have been told, answers may be weeks out, but we will share relevant updates as they become available.
We appreciate your patience as we work urgently to resolve this matter."
Monroe County Government is fully operational at this time.
MCG urges anyone that is concerned about the incident to practice protecting their credit. They provided contact information for credit services.
Equifax
Credit Report Services | Equifax®
1-888-298-0045
Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069
Atlanta, GA 30348-5069
Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788
Atlanta, GA 30348-5788
Experian
Consumer Assistance at Experian
1-888-397-3742
Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box
9554, Allen, TX 75013
Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box
9554, Allen, TX 75013
TransUnion
Credit Score Help | Credit Report Help | TransUnion
1-800-916-8800
TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box
2000, Chester, PA 19016
TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box
160, Woodlyn, PA 19094
