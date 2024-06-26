Monroe County opens cooling stations for residents without power

MONROE COUNTY — Severe storms have left many residents without power in Monroe County and several cooling stations have opened to provide temporary relief.

The following locations will be open to residents as cooling stations:



Bloomington Fire Station 1 (Headquarters)

226 South College Ave, Bloomington



5080 West State Road 46, Ellettsville



3953 South Kennedy Drive, Bloomington



9094 South Strain Ridge Road, Bloomington



8019 South Rockport Road, Bloomington



5081 North Old State Road 37, Bloomington



2130 South Kirby Road, Bloomington



7606 East State Road 45, Unionville

All cooling stations will be open June 26-June 29 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The county will continue to monitor to determine if the dates need to be extended.

Food, showers and areas for sleep are not available.

Pets are allowed at Station 21 and Station 29 of Monroe Fire Protection District. Pets must be in a kennel or carrier.

Disclaimer: Fire Departments continue to receive high call volumes, so station availability may be limited. If a station is not available, please visit another nearby listed station.

