Monroe County opens cooling stations for residents without power

Posted at 4:10 PM, Jun 26, 2024

MONROE COUNTY — Severe storms have left many residents without power in Monroe County and several cooling stations have opened to provide temporary relief.

The following locations will be open to residents as cooling stations:

  • Bloomington Fire Station 1 (Headquarters)
    226 South College Ave, Bloomington
  • Ellettsville Fire Department Headquarters
    5080 West State Road 46, Ellettsville
  • Monroe Fire Protection District Station 22 –Perry
    3953 South Kennedy Drive, Bloomington
  • Monroe Fire Protection District Station 21–Clear Creek
    9094 South Strain Ridge Road, Bloomington
  • Monroe Fire Protection District Station 23 –Indian Creek
    8019 South Rockport Road, Bloomington
  • Monroe Fire Protection District Station 25 -Bloomington
    5081 North Old State Road 37, Bloomington
  • Monroe Fire Protection District Station 29 -Van Buren
    2130 South Kirby Road, Bloomington
  • Monroe Fire Protection District Station 24 - Benton
    7606 East State Road 45, Unionville

All cooling stations will be open June 26-June 29 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The county will continue to monitor to determine if the dates need to be extended.
Food, showers and areas for sleep are not available.

Pets are allowed at Station 21 and Station 29 of Monroe Fire Protection District. Pets must be in a kennel or carrier.

Disclaimer: Fire Departments continue to receive high call volumes, so station availability may be limited. If a station is not available, please visit another nearby listed station.

