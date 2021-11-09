1 killed in double shooting at Bloomington apartment

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington are investigating following a double shooting at an apartment early Sunday morning that left one person dead.

According to Capt. Ryan Pedigo with the Bloomington Police Department, the incident happened around 4:34 a.m. when officers responded to an apartment in the 500 block of South Basswood Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found two men inside the apartment with gunshot wounds. One of those men, a 36-year-old from Bloomington, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The other man, a 46-year-old also from Bloomington, was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

He was later flown to Methodist Hospital where he remains hospitalized.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. It is believed that both men knew each other and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Wade Berry at (812) 339-4477.