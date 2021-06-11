Army apologizes for training exercises in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Low flying helicopters, simulated gunfire, and explosions caught lots of people off guard in Bloomington this week.

Army officials are apologizing for the training exercises. An Army spokesperson said National Guard Members delivered notices to some residents but not everyone was informed.

Army officials say they advised cities and police agencies to give notice but say Bloomington officials didn't do that.

A Bloomington spokesperson says the city was asked to limit public notice and it followed those orders.