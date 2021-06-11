Watch
NewsLocal NewsMonroe CountyBloomington

Actions

Army apologizes for training exercises in Bloomington

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Raedle
<p>KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT - DECEMBER 15: A U.S. Army helicopter flies over Camp Virginia on December 15, 2011 near Kuwait City, Kuwait. America's military continues its pullout of Iraq which is scheduled to be by the end of this year, after eight years of war and the overthrow of Saddam Hussein. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)</p>
Louisiana sheriff: Missing helicopter found
Posted at 11:20 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 11:20:21-04

BLOOMINGTON — Low flying helicopters, simulated gunfire, and explosions caught lots of people off guard in Bloomington this week.

Army officials are apologizing for the training exercises. An Army spokesperson said National Guard Members delivered notices to some residents but not everyone was informed.

Army officials say they advised cities and police agencies to give notice but say Bloomington officials didn't do that.

A Bloomington spokesperson says the city was asked to limit public notice and it followed those orders.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!