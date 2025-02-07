Bloomington Fire launches cutting-edge telemedicine kit

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Fire Department's Mobile Integrated Healthcare (MIH) program is taking patient care to the next level with the introduction of cutting-edge telemedicine technology.

Thanks to a grant from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS), the MIH program has acquired advanced telemedicine kits that promise to revolutionize how paramedics assess and treat patients in the field.

These innovative kits, developed by Tech4Life, provide real-time, comprehensive patient data to medical providers through a virtual meeting platform. Equipped with advanced medical assessment tools, the kits allow paramedics to transmit vital signs, ECG readings, oxygen saturation levels, and more, giving doctors a "live picture" of the patient's condition. This enhanced capability empowers physicians to make faster, more informed diagnoses and treatment decisions, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes.

What makes this implementation even more significant is that Bloomington's MIH program is the first in the United States to utilize these advanced telemedicine kits.

"These kits will help our team members provide even better medical assessments for our patients by providing real-time data," says Shelby VanDerMoere, MIH Program Manager. "Truly, this is telemedicine at the highest level currently available.”

The kit's inventor, Dr. Shariq Khoja, recently traveled to Bloomington to provide hands-on training to MIH team members.

Before the kits are deployed in the field, MIH team members will undergo further training with MIH Team Trainers.

