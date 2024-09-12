Bloomington man assaulted on Kinser Pike dies, suspect already in custody

BLOOMINGTON — This week, a man assaulted in Bloomington in August died at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

According to Bloomington police, Michael Hodge, 36, was hospitalized after being assaulted on August 18.

On the same day, Briley Turner, 25, was arrested and booked in the Monroe County jail on Aggravated Battery.

In filing charges, the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office found reason to charge Turner with Attempted Murder.

On Wednesday, Hodge died from his injuries. The Marion County Coroner's Office found the death to be caused by homicide.

Amending Turner's charges from Attempted Murder to Murder has not occurred as of the time of publication.

