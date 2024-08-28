Bloomington staple, Cafe Pizzaria announces immediate closure of business

BLOOMINGTON — After more than 70 years of business, a popular Bloomington restaurant is closing down.

On Wednesday, the owners of Cafe Pizzaria announced they planned to retire effective immediately. Cafe Pizzaria is located in the 400 block of Kirkwood Avenue.

Cafe Pizzaria opened for business in 1953.

The letter shared to patrons on social media:

Dear Bloomington,





We have decided that it is time for us to retire and have more time to focus on family.







Thanks to all our loyal customers over the past 70 years!







We would especially like to thank all of our employees. You have been exceptional and we love each and every one of you.







Larry, Sharon, David, Crosby, Katie, and Andrea







Effective today August 28 2024 Cafe Pizzaria

