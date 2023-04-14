Bloomington woman shot by masked man while leaving driveway Thursday night

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman is recovering after being shot multiple times Thursday night.

According to police, a 45-year-old woman was located with multiple injuries from gunshots in the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of W. 17th Street.

The woman told police she drove to that location after being shot in the 1200 block of N. Maple Street. According to the woman, she was attempting to back out of a driveway on Maple Street when another car stopped behind hers.

When the car stopped, a masked man jump from the car and began shooting at her vehicle. The car then sped off.

At the scene on Maple Drive, officers located multiple spent shell casings.

The shooting remains under investigation.