Freezefest gives artists an icy easel

BLOOMINGTON — The holiday season has faded away, and a new kind of magic is taking hold in cities across the country: ice festivals. Freezefest in Bloomington is one of the events putting ice on display.

This year marks the 5th anniversary of Freezefest, taking place January 23-25, 2025, at the Dimension Mill and Upland Brewing Company in Bloomington. The free event is a winter celebration like no other.

Here's what you can expect:



Live ice carving demonstrations: Witness the artistry firsthand as skilled sculptors transform blocks of ice into stunning creations.

An ice sculpture boulevard: Take a stroll through a wonderland of glistening ice sculptures, each one a unique work of art.

An ice carving chainsaw battle: Get ready for some excitement as ice sculptors face off in a fast-paced chainsaw competition.

Fire troupe performances: Watch in amazement as fire dancers light up the night with their dazzling displays.

A chili cook-off: Sample delicious chili from local vendors and cast your vote for the best one.

Plenty of food and family activities: Keep warm with hot cocoa and snacks and enjoy a variety of activities that are fun for all ages.

You can learn more about Freezefest by clicking here.