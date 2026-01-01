Hoosier fans fill up Bloomington bars for first Rose Bowl in nearly 60 years

BLOOMINGTON — Generations of Hoosier fans have waited for the football team to make it back to the Rose Bowl for the first time since 1968. Some decided to celebrate IU's great return around others wearing cream and crimson.

WRTV

The Upstairs Pub on Kirkwood Avenue became one of the most popular spots to watch Indiana take on Alabama. The bar opened its doors at 9 a.m. for the 4 p.m. kickoff and the pub became crowded an hour before the game.

"We get so many people who come in here to watch the game, be a part of the atmosphere, and feel what the winning is like," said Matt Englert of The Upstairs Pub, who says IU's winning ways have been great for business. "The fact that the football team is helping business by winning makes it that much more special."

WRTV

Some fans who made it to Upstairs Pub are still students, while others have spent years watching Indiana football struggle in futility.

"It's been tough watching them lose year after year, week after week," said Jim Karner of Fishers, who says he has held season tickets for ten years. "It's hard to explain. I think of all of the past fans who have stuck with them through and through and how it's really benefiting them."

WRTV

"To be totally honest, games used to be boring and disappointing. Now they're exciting," said Indiana University senior Pearl Vinard. "To hear our name next to the biggest competitors on the stage is amazing."

While the Rose Bowl represents a rare milestone for Indiana football, fans are already more than satisfied with how this season has electrified Hoosiers.

WRTV

"I went to the Big Ten championship up in Indy this year and I cried," Vinard said.

"I'm seeing the energy and the grit," Karner said. "Bloomington's a different place now, it's amazing."

—

Taj Simmons the In Your Community reporter for Monroe and Morgan counties. He joined WRTV in August of 2023. The Oakland, CA native is not a Hoosier by birth, but is excited to learn all about the area and tell the stories of the people who make this state feel like home. Share your story ideas and important issues with Taj by emailing him at taj.simmons@wrtv.com.