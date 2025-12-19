Hoosier fans rush to Memorial Stadium for free Rose Bowl rally towel

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana Hoosiers fans and alumni have waited generations to see their team in the Rose Bowl again. The enthusiasm for New Year's Day led fans to make a long line around Memorial Stadium for free Rose Bowl merchandise.

IU prepared 10,000 Rose Bowl rally towels for fans at Memorial Stadium on Friday afternoon. The towels are the same design that Hoosier fans will receive if they attend the game in Pasadena.

Thousands of people waited for their rally towels before the gates opened. Michael Mangarelli, who has two degrees from IU, was the first person in line.

"I just didn't think a Rose Bowl was possible, the fact that it's here feels like Christmas early," said Mangarelli, who stood in line for 90 minutes to receive his towel first. "I'm kind of like an Antiques Roadshow kind of guy so I know a collectors item when I see one. This is one of those where I had to get my hands on one."

The rally towels inspired Hoosier fans to look back at how far the team has come since their last Rose Bowl appearance in 1968.

"If I told my freshman self where the team is now, I don't think that kid would believe me,'" said Indiana University junior Noah Czech "He'd be like, 'You are full of it, dude.'"

"The wait as a ticket holder has been long," said Chuck Earl, who was a freshman at IU during the Hoosiers' last Rose Bowl appearance. "It was not necessarily sad, but just waiting with anticipation."

