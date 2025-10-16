Indiana Daily Student says IU fully cuts printing of student newspaper

Indiana University students looking to pick up a copy of the Indiana Daily Student on Thursday will be out of luck.

The student newspaper at IU Bloomington says the university has fully cut the print edition of the paper, and it will not be on the newsstands.

According to the IDS, this comes after IU fired student media director Jim Rodenbush on Tuesday.

In a story on its website, the IDS says the media school, "directed its editors to only include homecoming stories in its upcoming homecoming issue and no other news." The paper says Rodenbush told the media school he would not tell the paper's editors what to print, calling it censorship.