Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News and HeadlinesLocal NewsMonroe CountyBloomington

Actions

Indiana Daily Student says IU fully cuts printing of student newspaper

indiana_university_campus.jpg
Andrew Smith/WRTV Photo
Indiana University's campus
indiana_university_campus.jpg
Posted

Indiana University students looking to pick up a copy of the Indiana Daily Student on Thursday will be out of luck.

The student newspaper at IU Bloomington says the university has fully cut the print edition of the paper, and it will not be on the newsstands.

According to the IDS, this comes after IU fired student media director Jim Rodenbush on Tuesday.

In a story on its website, the IDS says the media school, "directed its editors to only include homecoming stories in its upcoming homecoming issue and no other news." The paper says Rodenbush told the media school he would not tell the paper's editors what to print, calling it censorship.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.