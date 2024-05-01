Indiana University announces protest plans for commencement ceremonies

BLOOMINGTON — As graduation weekend approaches, and protests continue on campuses around the country, Indiana University is putting plans in place to keep students, staff and families safe.

In a release on Wednesday, IU announced they will have a designated area for protesting outside of the venues for this weekend's ceremonies.

Meanwhile, the school says there will be designated staff inside the venues to stop all disruptions.

"We are committed to providing a meaningful Commencement ceremony worthy of our graduates’ accomplishments," the release said. "The safety of graduates and guests is our top priority."

The university is asking graduates to share the following details with their guests.

All guests will walk through metal detectors upon arrival

Bags will be subject to inspection

Small clear bags are permitted

Prohibited items include:

Backpacks Banners Placards Flags Noisemakers Weapons Outside Food and Drink



The Graduate Commencement Ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at Memorial Stadium.