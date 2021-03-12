Indiana University places sorority on cease and desist following hazing allegations

BLOOMINGTON — An Indiana University sorority has been placed on cease and desist following an investigation by the school's student-run newspaper into alleged hazing incidents.

IU spokesperson Chuck Carney said the university became aware of new information into hazing allegations against the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. The Indiana Daily Student published an investigation into the alleged incidents on Thursday morning.

Cease and desist is an interim measure placed on a chapter when there is an immediate threat or ongoing investigation, Carney said. Kappa Kappa Gamma is currently suspended from hosting activities.

"IU does not tolerate hazing," Carney said in an email to WRTV. "Organizations and individuals who engage in such behaviors will be subject to any number of disciplinary outcomes up to and including suspension and removal from campus."

The IDS report detailed multiple alleged incidents of hazing at Kappa Kappa Gamma that occurred over in recent years.

The Indiana University Code of Student Rights, Responsibilities & Conduct defines hazing as "any conduct that subjects another person, whether physically, mentally, emotionally, or psychologically, to anything that may endanger, abuse, degrade, or intimidate the person as a condition of association with a group or organization, regardless of the person’s consent or lack of consent.”

IU students can report hazing incidents to the Division of Student Affairs. Students can also contact a confidential victim advocate by emailing cva@indiana.edu to learn how to report anonymously.

"The university strictly prohibits any individual or organization from retaliating against a student who reports misconduct or who participates in the reporting or conduct process," Carney said.