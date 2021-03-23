IU Auditorium to host virtual event commemorating 35th anniversary of movie, 'Hoosiers' with IU alum and screenwriter, Angelo Pizzo

BLOOMINGTON — The film, Hoosiers is a cinema staple in Indiana. Since its release in 1986, Hoosiers was and still is considered one of the most beloved sports films ever made.

This fall will mark 35 years since the film was released where it earned two Academy Award nominations. For many in the Hoosier State, the movie was a part of their upbringing and showcases the importance of Indiana high school basketball.

To commemorate the milestone, IU Auditorium has announced it will be holding a live, virtual conversation over Zoom called, Hoosiers: 35 Years Later, A Conversation with Screenwriter and IU Alum Angelo Pizzo on March 31 at 8 p.m.

The livestream will highlight the making of the film, stories from the set, how the movie was received locally and nationally, and how the film resonates today in Indiana and beyond.

Those who are interested in attending the free event can RSVP on Zoom to register.

